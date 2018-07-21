  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Anaheim

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A man in his 50s who was allegedly acting erratically was shot and wounded by Anaheim police during a pursuit Saturday morning.

According to Anaheim police spokesman Shane Carringer, at 9:44 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block of W. West Street on a report of a man acting erratically.

Officers arrived to find the suspect sitting his car, which was parked outside his family’s home. The suspect then drove away, prompting a slow-speed chase, Carringer said.

At some point during the pursuit, an officer-involved shooting occurred, Carringer said. The suspect then drove back to his home. When officers were finally able to remove the suspect from the car, they discovered he had a gunshot wound.

He was taken by ambulance to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center, where his condition was unknown.

The suspect’s name and the circumstances of the shooting were not confirmed. Police did not disclose if the man was armed or what prompted officers to shoot him.

