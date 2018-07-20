COMPTON (CBSLA/AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says 36 adults have been arrested by a human-trafficking task force that also rescued two teenage girls identified as commercially sexually exploited children.

The department says Wednesday’s multi-agency operation in Compton resulted in arrests of 14 women on prostitution-related charges and 20 men for allegedly soliciting sex acts from undercover deputies.

In addition, the department says 20-year-old Rajene Robinson of Santa Clarita was arrested for soliciting an undercover deputy to become a sex worker, and a male companion was held on a firearms violation and for supervising a prostitute.

Seven of the women accepted victim-centered services, while the rest were booked at Century Regional detention Facility.

One of the teen girls was released to child welfare authorizes and the other was turned over to probation officials because she had an arrest warrant.

