STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Otis!

Otis is a 7-year-old, 20-pound tan male terrier mix looking for a new home because his prior owners can no longer care for him.

Otis is available at SEAACA Animal Control in Downey. To adopt him, call (562) 803-3301 and ask for ID# 18-25236.