HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Paramount Television President Amy Powell has been reportedly fired for making inappropriate racial comments.

The movie and TV studio’s chief executive, Jim Gianopulos, said in a memo that several people had expressed concern about Powell’s unspecified comments last week, prompting an internal investigation. It’s not immediately clear what Powell said, but a person familiar with the matter told the Los Angeles Times that she made racially charged remarks in a meeting attended by multiple people.

Powell strongly denied making any inappropriate comments and is apparently considering legal action, according to Variety.

“There is no truth to the allegation that I made insensitive comments in a professional setting or in any setting,” Powell said in a statement. “The facts will come out and I will be vindicated.”

The comments, apparently referencing black women being angry for various reasons, were apparently made during a conference call about the “First Wives” series and were prompted by a tweet by the showrunner Tracy Oliver, who is African American, criticizing the casting process on the show. Oliver was not on the conference call.

Powell began her career at CNN and joined Paramount in 2004 after working in interactive marketing at Sony Pictures. She was named president of Viacom Inc.-owned Paramount Television in 2013.

