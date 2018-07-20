STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A rescue dog that reached “hero status” for its work following the deadly earthquake in Mexico City last year got a peak at the new statue erected in its honor.

Frida the Labrador retriever pressed up her nose against her bronze likeness at a ceremony at Parque Ecológico in Puebla City Thursday, Remezcla reported. Alongside her is a sculpture of her trainer Israel Arauz.

Develan estatua en honor de #Frida, la perrita rescatista, y de su cuidador el maestre Israel Arauz

👏🐕😍 pic.twitter.com/4SA6WfiHrh — Alicia Salgado (@allizesalgado) July 19, 2018

A plaque in front of the duo from the Mexican Marines reads,

“Memorable symbols of the strength Mexicans can have when we decide to come together for great causes.”

Frida and Israel were on the front lines of the rescue efforts in the wake the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that rocked the capital city and surrounding areas on September 19. The dog is was credited with saving at least a dozen lives as she searched through the rubble in the days following the tremor.

A veteran rescue dog, the 7-year-old — roughly 54 is you’re keeping the canine count — had already been deployed to natural disaster areas at home and abroad, helping save a total of 52 lives, the Mexican office of the presidency tweeted before the earthquake.

Nearly 300 people died in the September 19 temblor, with the total death toll reaching almost 400 as aftershocks hit the area.