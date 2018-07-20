ENCINO (CBSLA) — Residents at an apartment complex in the San Fernando Valley have gone six days without running water, just in time for another approaching heat wave.

The taps at the 509-unit Encino Oaks apartment have been dry since Sunday, when a water pipe broke. Some of the disgruntled residents said that as soon as the 47-year-old complex’s management fixes one pipe, another one breaks.

Crews were working on the third break Friday.

“It’s a nightmare! It’s terrible,” said one man.

“Like 19th century!” said Arman Arman. “We take water from [the] pool for [the] toilet,” he chuckled.

“It’s impossible to live without water, you know. It’s second to air,” one woman said.

One tenant, however, said his neighbors are overreacting.

“I don’ think it’s a big deal.[…] Immediately,[…] there were Sparkletts trucks pulling up with hundreds and hundreds of cases of water to drink,” he said.

Portable toilets were also provided.

Still, senior citizen Alfredo Lima said it’s difficult for him to access the water, given his age.

“I need the water.[…] Very hot. I’m 84-years-old, you know. It’s too much,” said Lima.

The condo association released the following statement:

“The Association is working with the appropriate governmental authorities and is complying with their orders and requirements in order to restore water service to the community as quickly as possible.”

Many residents fear their homeowners association fees will increase with all the fixes.

The repairs come as another extreme heat wave is forecast to hit the Southland on Monday.