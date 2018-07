PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) – A chain reaction crash sent a van careening into a Mexican restaurant in Panorama City Thursday night.

The collision occurred at around 8:15 p.m. at Van Nuys Boulevard and Nordhoff Street.

According to Los Angeles police, three vehicles collided, sending one of them, a van, through the window of a taqueria.

There were no serious injuries reported. The cause of the crash is unknown, police said.

The extent of the damage to the restaurant was not confirmed.