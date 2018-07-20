SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Parents are unnerved Friday after two syringes were found at a Sherman Oaks park playground.

One syringe was initially found at the universal playground of the Van Nuys-Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, 14201 Huston Street, Thursday afternoon, prompting the Los Angeles Police Department to issue a warning.

Community Alert! Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Park -14201 Huston St. Syringes found in the sand box!! @LACityParks cleared the park and located an additional syringe during the search. @lapdVanNuysDiv has opened up an investigation and is providing extra patrol. pic.twitter.com/ox4KjG29Sf — Lillian L. Carranza (@LAPDCARRANZA) July 20, 2018

The playground was cleared and shut down, and crews from LA Parks and Recreation went through the sand with a sifter and found a second syringe.

Visitors to the park were alarmed to hear that such dangerous items were found within the playground.

“Well, it’s horrific,” said Vaughn Hart, who was walking in the park early Friday. “I mean, if they’re going to do it, do it away – anywhere away from where the children play.”

Police say they are doing a full investigation to find out where the syringes came from, and are stepping up patrols at the park.