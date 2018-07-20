  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:LAPD, Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Parents are unnerved Friday after two syringes were found at a Sherman Oaks park playground.

One syringe was initially found at the universal playground of the Van Nuys-Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, 14201 Huston Street, Thursday afternoon, prompting the Los Angeles Police Department to issue a warning.

The playground was cleared and shut down, and crews from LA Parks and Recreation went through the sand with a sifter and found a second syringe.

Visitors to the park were alarmed to hear that such dangerous items were found within the playground.

“Well, it’s horrific,” said Vaughn Hart, who was walking in the park early Friday. “I mean, if they’re going to do it, do it away – anywhere away from where the children play.”

Police say they are doing a full investigation to find out where the syringes came from, and are stepping up patrols at the park.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s