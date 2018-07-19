Filed Under:Applications, DMV, Internet, Online

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA)  — The option is yours.

Renew your driver’s license in person, by mail and now…the internet!

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that driver’s license and California State ID card applications forms are now available on line.

Online applicants will first need to create an online profile with the DMV then follow several steps to fill-out the new form.

The DMV says you need an active phone number and email address for verification.

The fine print? You will still have to go to a DMV office in person to complete the next step of the process but clerks will be able to access your information faster taking some time off the process.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s