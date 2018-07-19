SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — The option is yours.

Renew your driver’s license in person, by mail and now…the internet!

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that driver’s license and California State ID card applications forms are now available on line.

Online applicants will first need to create an online profile with the DMV then follow several steps to fill-out the new form.

The DMV says you need an active phone number and email address for verification.

The fine print? You will still have to go to a DMV office in person to complete the next step of the process but clerks will be able to access your information faster taking some time off the process.