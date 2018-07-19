CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) — Police are on the hunt for a man who has groped a series of female shoppers in the San Fernando Valley.

Authorities have released video images of the subject hoping that they catch him before his crimes escalate.

The LAPD says the suspect is brazen. He doesn’t attempt to cover his face.

Officials say the wanted man approaches unsuspecting women and starts grinding his body up against them — sometimes from the back, sometimes from the front.

He takes off on foot and usually flees the area in a car.

Police are concerned the man’s behavior could get worse.

“He does not attempt to hide his face,” says LA County Sheriff’s Department Detective Arlene Padilla, “He is not attempting to hide his identity. His calmness concerns us. We do not want his behavior to escalate.”

The groping incidents have taken place in a series of stores along De Soto Avenue and Erwin Street to Sherman Way — the area has a number of malls.