PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed by deputies early Thursday morning after a car chase and crash in Pico Rivera.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. at Pico Vista, just south of Washington Boulevard, apparently following a chase and a crash into a utility pole at Schooling Road, less than a mile from where the man was fatally shot. The first shots were apparently fired at the crash scene.

A distraught woman came to the scene and said the man who had been killed was her 22-year-old son, and that he had been recently upset about another recent shooting of a friend.

“They killed my son,” the woman said, wailing. “A few weeks ago, they killed his best friend in front of his house, and now the cops do this to my son.”

She said the man had a young daughter.

No deputies were injured, and investigators say they have recovered the man’s gun.