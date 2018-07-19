STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A new poll finds that people aren’t really interested in seeking out new music when they hit the big 3-0.

Billboard reports that music streaming service Deezer conducted a poll of 1,000 users and found people reach so-called “musical paralysis” around the age of 29 years and 10 months, “roughly four years after their music discovery efforts reach their peak.”

Deezer indicated 60 percent of those who responded actually wished to increase their music intake, but that the sheer volume of new music can be overwhelming.

Having a job or children to take care of took priority over checking out the latest mixtape for 24 percent of respondents.

So next time your friend plays that My Chemical Romance album on repeat, give them a break — they might be “music paralyzed.”