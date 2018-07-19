LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Congresswoman Maxine Waters is urging her supporters to not be baited into a confrontation with what she calls an anti-government militia group that is expected to protest at her Los Angeles district office Thursday.

“I am requesting those individuals and groups planning a counter-protest to not be baited into confronting the Oath Keepers with any demonstrations in opposition – such an occurrence would only exacerbate tensions and increase the potential for conflict,” Waters said in a statement she released Wednesday.

Please read my statement on the Oath Keepers' planned protest at my district office tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1ZALWLaZJS — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 19, 2018

A far-right group called the Oath Keepers is reportedly planning to demonstrate at Waters’ offices in response to her call for people who are angry about the recent separation of families at the border to confront members of the Trump administration.

“The Oath Keepers have a history of engaging in violent and provocative behavior. The group is known to protest in military-style clothing while carrying various assault weapons,” Waters’ statement said. “The Oath Keepers would like nothing more to inflame racial tensions and create an explosive conflict in our community.”

The group is known for its heavily-armed members showing up wherever the national spotlight happens to be shining at that moment, like in Ferguson, Mo. on the anniversary of Michael Brown’s fatal shooting by police. Earlier this year, there was a call for members to stand armed guards outside schools after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Waters says Los Angeles Police officers and personnel will be on site to ensure safety and security at her office.