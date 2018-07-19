Filed Under:huntington beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A man was critically injured Wednesday night after going overboard when his inflatable boat collided with a docked boat in Huntington Beach.

Man Critically Hurt In Huntington Beach Boat Collision

The collision occurred at 9:38 p.m. in Sunset Harbor. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the inflatable boat carrying a man and woman slammed into a docked boat, sending both of them overboard.

The male driver of the boat was underwater for a period of time before being rescued, the sheriff’s department reports. He was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries. His condition Thursday was not confirmed.

The woman was able to swim to safety. She was treated on scene and did not require hospitalization.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department and the OCSD Major Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

