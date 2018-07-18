LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Sanitation worker Adrian Corrales – who normally drives a small garbage truck on a day shift – was charged with DUI after crashing a truck on the freeway at 3 a.m.

City officials say his normal hours are 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

When CBS2’s David Goldstein asked if he had permission to take the truck, Corrales wouldn’t answer.

Taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the crash – about $28,000.

A Goldstein investigation last year found some employees are driving rentals for their own use – like Francisco Pena, who officials say no longer works for the city.

In Corrales’ case, the accident happened on the 5 Freeway in April when he allegedly flipped the truck and slammed into safety barrels on the side of the road.

Court records show he had a BAC above .15 percent, almost twice the legal limit.

Corrales is in court next month to enter a plea.

But it’s not his first DUI: he was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol within 10 years of another DUI offense, in 2012 before he worked for the city.

The latest one occurred three months ago, but Goldstein reports Corrales was spotted last week wearing his city sanitation uniform.

“How is it that you’re still working in sanitation?” Goldstein asked him.

When he wouldn’t answer any questions, Goldstein tried a sanitation official.

Sanitation CFO Lisa Mowery confirmed he’s still driving trucks, but wouldn’t say whether he had permission to borrow the now-destroyed truck overnight.

Mowery did confirm the department is looking into the matter.

As for Corrales’ history of DUIs?

“Our employees have due process,” said Mowery.

But political watchdog Jack Humpreville says Corrales continuing to work could lead to a lawsuit if he gets in another crash – one that could cost the city and taxpayers millions of dollars.

“He oughta be fired, period, end of sentence,” said Humphreville. “All you need to do is have some guy drive the city trucks when he’s schonked and getting into an accident and really hurting somebody, and you know that’s gonna be a big ticket.”