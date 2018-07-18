  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Depression, Destiny's Child, Mental Health, Michelle Williams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams says she’s seeking help for the depression she has struggled with for years.

Williams said in an Instagram post Tuesday that she has “sought help from a great team of health care professionals.”

She gave no specifics on her treatment.

Williams’ post says that for years she has dedicated herself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to seek help. She says she recently decided to listen to the advice she has given, and wants to lead by example in seeking treatment.

The 37-year-old Williams was a core member of Destiny’s Child, the trio with Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland that sat atop the R&B world from 1997 to 2006.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

