WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point. And then the lights went out.

Trump was saying Tuesday that he has “full faith” in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference when the lights in the White House Cabinet Room dimmed and briefly went out, leaving the room mostly in darkness.

“Whoops, they just turned off the lights. That must be the intelligence agencies,” the president joked to members of his Cabinet, lawmakers and the assembled media.

As the lights were quickly switched on, Trump asked if everyone was OK. “That was strange. But that’s OK,” he said, returning to his statement.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 17: The lights temporally go out in the Cabinet Room as U.S. President Donald Trump talks about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with House Republicans at the White House on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. Following a diplomatic summit in Helsinki, Trump faced harsh criticism after a press conference with Putin where he would not say whether he believed Russia meddled with the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Trump was trying to make clear after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he fully supports the U.S intelligence community and its finding that Russia interfered in the 2016 elections.

His remarks came during a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and several members of Congress, including Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas. The president was discussing Republican tax legislation that’s expected to be considered in September.

