  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Showtime says comedian Sacha Baron Cohen did not claim to be a disabled veteran to secure any interview subjects for his series “Who Is America,” despite claims from former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin to the contrary.

“There has been widespread misinformation over the past week about the character of Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr., Ph.D., performed by Sacha Baron Cohen on the Showtime comedy series ‘Who Is America?’ Baron Cohen did not present himself as a disabled veteran, and viewers nationwide who watched the premiere on Sunday can now attest to that,” the statement issued Monday said.

Showtime also points out that Cohen’s character “did not wear military apparel of any kind” in his interviews with Senator Bernie Sanders and Palin and even specifies at one point in the show that he is not disabled.

In the first episode, Ruddick, as portrayed by Cohen, says he uses a mobility scooter to “conserve” his body’s “finite energy.”

“In addition, Baron Cohen never presented himself as a veteran of the U.S. military to former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin during the booking process or during the filming of her interview, and contrary to her claims he did not appear in a wheelchair,” the statement said.

Cohen’s show received much attention ahead of its premiere after a number of politicians, including Palin and former Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore, said they’d been duped into appearing.

On the satirical program, Cohen spins off a concept he originated with “Da Ali G Show” by appearing as different characters in interview segments and skits with subjects who are not in on the joke.

The first episode featured appearances from former Mississippi senator Trent Lott, former congressman Joe Walsh, GOP congressmen Matt Gaetz, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher and Rep. Joe Wilson.

Showtime has not said when the episode featuring Palin will air.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s