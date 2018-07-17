LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Despite not having yet played a game in a Los Angeles Rams uniform, the team agreed to a five-year extension with wide receiver Brandin Cooks, it was announced Tuesday.

In April, the Rams traded their first- and sixth-round picks in the 2018 draft to the New England Patriots for the 24-year-old Cooks. They also received a fourth-round pick from the Patriots in return.

Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, it is worth an estimated $80 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. It is unclear how much of that is guaranteed money.

Before joining the Rams, Cooks played in 58 regular-season games with 46 starts. Cooks has been traded twice in 13 months. In March 2017, the Saints traded Cooks to the Patriots.

It is unclear how Cooks will fare with quarterback Jared Goff. So far in his NFL career, Cooks has only played with arguably two of the best quarterbacks of all time in Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

He has had at least 1,000 yards receiving and five touchdowns in each of the past three seasons. According to NFL.com, the only other two receivers to post those numbers are superstar wideouts Antonio Brown and Larry Fitzgerald.

The fifth-year pro has 280 receptions for 3,943 yards and 27 touchdowns, and averages 14.1 yards per reception. He had nine 100-plus yard receiving games in 2016 with the New Orleans Saints.

“Brandin Cooks has shown himself to be a class act on and off the field since the first day he joined our team,” Rams coach Sean McVay said in a statement. “He’s a proven professional in this league, and signing him to a long-term contract was always our goal. We’re excited to keep Brandin in a Rams uniform through 2023.”

Cooks was selected by the Saints No. 20 overall in the 2014 draft out of Oregon State.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)