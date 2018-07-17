SOUTH LA (CBSLA) — Eight months after her son was shot and killed, Nicole Williams still can’t believe he’s gone.

“Every day I cannot believe this is real. I want to wake up and believe this was a dream,” said Williams. “I love him so much. I miss him so much. It’s an indescribable pain.”

The LAPD says on November 14th, Antonio Maurice Wilson, who everyone called Tony, was one of several people standing in a parking lot at a shopping center on 43rd Street and Vermont. The 27-year-old had just picked up his food and was on his way home when someone walked up and fired shots at the crowd. The shooter then ran back to a car where a driver was waiting. They took off, but Antonio was shot many times. At the hospital, his mother Nicole was at his side.

“I asked him several times when he was awake, ‘Tony, do you know who did this to you, what happened?’ He just kept saying no, he did not know them. His tears were rolling down, He just kept shaking his head no,” said Williams.

After 16 days in the hospital, Tony passed away. Nicole soon focused her energy into helping police find her son’s killer. The LAPD says Tony was an innocent bystander in a shooting that was retaliation against a local rival gang. They believe there were people there who saw the shooter and have information, Nicole is angry they aren’t coming forward.

“You are being held hostage in your own community. You can become a victim, your mother, your child, your family member could become a victim of the same people because you’re allowing them to still walk the streets.”

As Nicole continues her fight for justice, she’s had to help Tony’s 7-year-old son understand what happened to his father — a loving, funny, and talented singer. She hopes a $50,000 reward will help convince someone to speak up.

“Stop being concerned about being a snitch. Be concerned about somebody has lost their life,” said Williams. “We will not stop until the person is arrested and prosecuted.”

