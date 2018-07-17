HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – Police have released a sketch of a man of interest wanted in connection with the mysterious shooting death of a 27-year-old Hacienda Heights man more than 12 years ago.

On Dec. 6, 2005, Edward Berber was found shot to death at his home in the 1800 block of Charlemont Avenue. He was discovered dead by his mother after she went to check up on him after having not heard from him for several days.

In a news conference Tuesday, Sheriff Jim McDonnell said that it appears that Berber was shot while sleeping. Nothing was stolen from the home and there was no sign of forced entry. At this time, investigators do not have a connection between the person of interest and the victim, or a possible motive in the killing.

“This is definitely not the normal case,” Sgt. Robert Marindale said. “And there’s nothing in Edward’s background to suggest that he had any falling out with anyone in the neighborhood, or any of the family at this point.”

Investigators believe that Berber was killed sometime between Dec. 2 and Dec. 5. Berber, who had two children ages 3 and 8 at the time, was estranged from his wife and in the process of getting a divorce, McDonnell said. His children were with their mother, Tanya. Berber was home alone.

“My brother had goals, he worked all his life to be accomplished and professional, with a master’s degree from Notre Dame, was about to take his CPA test,” said Berber’s sister, Alejandra Johnson. “He had dreams and goals, not just for him, but for his family.”

The composite was developed based on re-interviewing witnesses, Marindale said. It depicts what the person of interest looked like back in 2005.

“With the advancements in forensic science, investigators are hopeful that retesting the physical and biological evidence will help to jumpstart the investigation, and potentially identify the suspect or suspects,” McDonnell said.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone within information is asked to call LASD at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.