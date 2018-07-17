LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — California Pizza Kitchen restaurants across Southern California will participate in a fundraiser Tuesday to raise money for the family of Long Beach fire Capt. Dave Rosa, who was shot and killed while responding to an explosion at a senior home.

The nonprofit group Police and Fire: The Fallen Heroes partnered with participating locations of the Southern California restaurant chain for the fundraiser. Diners who want to participate can either mention the event to their server, or show a copy of the flyer available at www.thefallenheroes.org to have 20 percent of their bill donated to the Rosa family.

The fundraiser is valid for dine-in, take-out and catering orders.

Rosa, 45, was shot June 25 at the high-rise senior home. He was a 17-year veteran of the department and a married father of two sons.

A separate fund to benefit Rosa’s family has also been established at www.friendsoflbfire.org/police-fire-memorial.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)