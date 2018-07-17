GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA) – A bear made its way through a Granada Hills residential neighborhood Tuesday, and at one point decided to take a dip in a backyard pool.

The bear was first spotted in the 16000 block of Timber Ridge Drive at 10:37 a.m. according to Los Angeles police. The bear was discovered sitting under a tree in the front yard of a home.

CBS2 chopper video caught footage of the bear hopping a fence and then jumping into a backyard pool in the 13100 block of Whistler Avenue.

After taking a swim, the bear jumped out and wandered into Bee Canyon Park.

Residents were asked to stay inside during the ordeal.

A little before 1:30 p.m., U.S. Forest Service officers tranquilized the bear with a dart. They will then transport it into a rural area, and safely release it back into the wild.