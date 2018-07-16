SANTA PAULA (CBSLA) — Police have arrested a man walking the streets with a sword, an open container and a concealed firearm in Santa Paula.

Santa Paula police officers responded to the 600 block of Center Ln. shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday following a report of a male individual dressed in black and walking the streets with a sword.

Upon arrival, officers were assisted by citizens in the area to locate the suspect, who was found walking along the north sidewalk of Center Ln. The suspect is identified as 29-year-old Ricardo Vargas,.

As officers made contact with the suspect, they determined he was carrying a sword approximately three feet in length and an open container of beer.

“Vargas became uncooperative with officer’s verbal commands and did not initially comply with their instructions,” police stated in a press release. “Only after the officers continued to give instructions did the suspect eventually drop the sword and revolver safely to the ground.”

The suspect complied following the incident and was taken into custody, police stated.

Vargas was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm.