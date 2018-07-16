Palmdale, home invasion, violent, pistol-whipped
PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a robbery in Palmdale that resulted in a family being tied up in their own home and left one man with injuries from being pistol-whipped.

Deputies say they received a 911 call around 1:40 p.m. Monday reporting a home invasion indicating there were three male suspects in the house on Erika Ln. Investigators say the recipient of the call heard a struggle in the background shortly after, then the call was disconnected.

When investigators arrived to the house, they found the family inside was tied up and robbed of cash and property.

Residents came home to in the middle of the afternoon stunned by the scene.

“To be coming up my street and seeing all these police cars lined up in front of his house and the yellow tape streaming around the trees, I was very shocked,” one neighbor said

“I asked one of the officers if had someone had been killed,” another neighbor added. “He had explained that my neighbor had just been pistol-whipped by some intruders.”

One neighbor says he spoke with the pistol-whipped victim.

“I spoke to him briefly, he has knots all over his face and cuts and gashes on the back of his head from the pistol-whipping, and he’s terrified, he’s terrified,” the man said.

Another neighbor spoke with the victim’s relative.

“He told me who was home at the time was the man of the house, his wife and their infant child,” he said.

Neighbors say the victims own several convenience stores in the area. On July 2, there was another home invasion not far from this house. In that case, the victim, the owner of a Thai Restaurant, was also robbed at her home.

Sheriff’s investigators tell CBS2/KCAL9’s Rachel Kim it’s too early to know if the two cases are connected.

