VALENCIA (CBSLA) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a burglary at an Apple store in Valencia.

The burglary was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at the store, located in the 24200 block of West Valencia Blvd., according to the LASD.

Investigators say three male suspects in their mid-to-late teens entered the store wearing hoodies and sunglasses and stole an unknown amount of Apple products.

The suspects left the scene in a white Nissan Altima driven by a fourth suspect, investigators say.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is advised to call L.A. Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

