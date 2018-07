TARZANA (CBSLA) — LAFD officials are investigating the cause of an apartment fire that erupted in Tarzana Monday.

The fire, located at 6230 N. Reseda Blvd., was reported shortly before 5 p.m.

SKY2 was overhead, where flames could be seen engulfing a unit on the second floor of the building.

A LAFD spokesperson stated the fire was knocked down in 23 minutes and was contained to the unit of origin.

No injuries were reported.