NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — If you are heading to the beach this weekend, do not go swimming alone.

The surf in Newport Beach is expected to reach up to 7-feet, and with the king tides comes greater danger.

On Saturday, a 52-year-old Aliso Viejo man died after being rescued from Thousands Steps beach in Laguna. Another man pulled from the water Friday is expected to be OK.

“The last two days, we’ve had two swimmers, both were over the age of 50 years of age. They were strong, athletic swimmers, but they were by themselves,” said Capt. Steve Concialdi of the Orange County Fire Department.

The man who died is the 16th drowning victim in O.C. just this year.

