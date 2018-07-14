  • KCAL9On Air

GLASGOW, Scotland (CBS News/AP) – Scottish police say they are trying to trace a paraglider who flew a Greenpeace protest banner over the golf resort that President Donald Trump is staying at.

paraglider1 Search Continues For Paraglider Who Flew Over Trump At Scottish Resort

In this Friday, July 13, 2018 photo, a Greenpeace protester flying a microlight passes over President’s Trump’s resort in Turnberry, South Ayrshire, Scotland, with a banner reading “Trump: Well Below Par,” shortly after Mr. Trump arrived at the hotel. (John Linton/Associated Press)

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said the protester breached a no-fly zone over the Turnberry hotel and committed a criminal offense.

Greenpeace said the glider carried a banner reading “Trump: Well Below Par” on Friday night to protest his environmental and immigration policies. The group claimed that the protest forced Mr. Trump to take cover, with a statement saying “as the glider appears overhead the president can be seen making for the entrance breaking into a trot.”

It said it had informed police about the stunt 10 minutes before the glider arrived.

Mr. Trump is spending the weekend at the Turnberry resort, preparing for his high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday.

He tweeted Saturday he “will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf – my primary form of exercise!”

Thousands of people are expected to join anti-Trump protests across Scotland on Saturday.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

