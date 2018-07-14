GLASGOW, Scotland (CBS News/AP) – Scottish police say they are trying to trace a paraglider who flew a Greenpeace protest banner over the golf resort that President Donald Trump is staying at.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said the protester breached a no-fly zone over the Turnberry hotel and committed a criminal offense.

Greenpeace said the glider carried a banner reading “Trump: Well Below Par” on Friday night to protest his environmental and immigration policies. The group claimed that the protest forced Mr. Trump to take cover, with a statement saying “as the glider appears overhead the president can be seen making for the entrance breaking into a trot.”

It said it had informed police about the stunt 10 minutes before the glider arrived.

Mr. Trump is spending the weekend at the Turnberry resort, preparing for his high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday.

He tweeted Saturday he “will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf – my primary form of exercise!”

Thousands of people are expected to join anti-Trump protests across Scotland on Saturday.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.