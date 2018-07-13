  • KCAL9On Air

downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a University of Southern California graduate student who has been missing for five days.

capture29 Police Investigate Mysterious Disappearance Of USC Grad Student

Two undated photos of Bo John Jones.

According to Los Angeles police, 22-year-old Bo John Jones was last seen by his roommate on July 8 at around 4:30 p.m. at his downtown Los Angeles apartment located in the 1100 block of West 6th Street. Security cameras caught Jones walking out of the complex at 5 p.m.

His father, James Jones, told CBS2 Thursday that his son’s wallet, keys and car were left behind. His cell phone was later tracked to MacArthur Park, where it was found Tuesday near one of the playgrounds, James said. The park is about one-mile from the apartment. James does not have the phone’s password, so he has been unable to open it.

“My son is a very conscientious person, he wouldn’t do anything to hurt his family,” Jones said. “He’s a straight-A student.”

Bo is studying operations research engineering at USC. He is described as white, 5-foot-7, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red USC t-shirt, grey shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call detectives at 213-996-1800.

