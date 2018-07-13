RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 39-year-old man has been arrested for willful cruelty to a child after a 5-month-old girl was discovered to have three broken ribs in the healing stages.

The victim was examined at Loma Linda University Medical Center this past Wednesday,

Forensic pediatricians determined the victim’s injuries were consistent with suspected child abuse. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Crimes Against Children Detail were summoned to conduct an investigation.

Detectives said the victim lives in Rancho Cucamonga with Michael Jerome Ervin.

Authorities said they conducted an extensive investigation, Ervin was arrested on Thursday, July 12. He was booked at the Central Detention Center for willful cruelty to a child.

Bail was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, Detective Cassandra Slawson at (909) 387-0366. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.