OAK PARK (CBSLA) — The campus of Oak Park High School was closed Wednesday following a threat made on Facebook.

Authorities said the threat was made by a 74-year-old man who blames the school for his son’s death.

CBS2’s Greg Mills says the man’s son died on June 1 and attended the school decades ago.

The threat was taken seriously — the man who allegedly posted it boasted about knowledge of explosives and weapons.

Morton Green was arrested in Laughlin, Nevada and faces charges of criminal threats.

On July 8, he allegedly posted:

“SOME ONE ASKED ME WHAT I PLANNED TO DO FOR THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR MY SON’S DEATH? THE ANGER I HAVE AND MY KNOWLEDGE OF EXPLOSIVES, AND SHOOTING GIVES ME SO MANY DIFFERENT OPTIONS…THEY TOOK HIS LIFE AWAY, NOW IT IS TIME TO SEE IF THEY STILL THINK IT WAS FUNNY ABUSING MY SON. NO ONE KNOWS THE ANGER AND PAIN I SUFFER NOW AND THEN.”

He posted on June 2nd that his youngest son was “found dead yesterday.”

Mills says that since that day, there were almost daily postings about politics, his son and his anger with the staff at the high school.

What apparently prompted that anger goes back 23 years, Mills reported.

An LA Times article refers to a lawsuit filed on behalf of then-14-year-old Robert Green.

The lawsuit claims that Green was harassed and ridiculed by football coaches because his hair was too long.

Lucky Kellner filed the suit. Calls to Kellner by Mills were not returned.

Due to the threatening posts, Oak Park canceled summer activities Wednesday.

The school contacted parents and activities resumed Thursday.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and Las Vegas Police arrested Green in Laughlin, Nevada.

He is awaiting extradition. His bail was set at $100,000.