VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Detectives from the Victorville station responded to Victor Valley Global Medical Center after getting a report about a 3-year-old boy with suspicious injuries on Sunday, June 17.

Detectives notified investigators from Specialized Investigations, Crimes Against Children Detail to assist with their probe. The victim was transferred to Loma Linda University Medical Center for further examination and care.

Investigators identified a couple — Evander Lewis, 28, and Miracle Britt, 23 — as possible suspects.

Investigators learned there was another child in the home — a 6-year-old girl.

After she was examined, Children and Family Services took custody of both children.

Officials say, after Lewis and Britt were contacted, they moved from the home and could not be located.

Forensic pediatricians determined both children sustained “multiple injuries”, both new and healing.

On July 11, 2018, Crimes Against Children Investigators secured arrest warrants for the couple.

On Thursday, the Specialized Enforcement Detail and Victorville Gang Team located Lewis and Britt in a Victorville motel They were arrested without incident, police said.

Lewis was booked for child cruelty and oral copulation. His bail was set at $600,000.

Britt was booked for child cruelty with a $100,000 bail. Both are being held at West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call the Crimes Against Children Detail, Detective Lisa Guerra at (909) 387-3615. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at (800)78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.