SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA) – Firefighters quickly knocked down a three-alarm blaze which broke out at an auto repair shop in Santa Fe Springs overnight Thursday.

At 1:20 a.m. Friday, Downey Fire Department crews responded to Flaco’s Auto Repair, located in the 14100 block of Rosecrans Avenue, to find heavy flames shooting into the air. Witnesses reported hearing popping noises.

Firefighters struggled due to flammable material located inside the shop. At one point, an overhang collapsed. There were no injuries however.

It took 50 firefighters from multiple agencies about an hour to bring the blaze under control, but crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours to monitor for hot spots.

Flaco’s shares the building with another business, American Tire Depot, which sustained water damage in the fire.

The cause of the fire and a financial estimate of the damage remain under investigation.

