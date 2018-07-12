CARSON (CBSLA) — Have you seen Julio Cesar Roman?

Carson Station Detectives say Roman is the suspect in a nasty and unprovoked attack on a convenience store clerk last month.

Officials say Roman walked into a store in the 900 block of West Sepulveda Boulevard in Carson around 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 16.

They say he attacked clerk Darlecia D’Andrade after making a purchase and asking to use the bathroom. Officials said he slashed her repeatedly in the face and abdomen with an unknown object.

Ramon then ran out of the store, hopped into a car and went southbound on Vermont Ave.

Authorities still don’t have a motive for the attack.

Roman is described as Latino, 23-years-old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has brown hair, and hazel eyes.

When last seen, Roman was wearing a black and green hat with a message about loving “weed,” a red T-shirt, and black pants.

RELATED LINK: Caught On Tape — Suspect Ambushes, Repeatedly Stabs Gas Station Clerk

The red four-door sedan he drove away in has been located. A felony arrest warrant has been issued.

Roman may frequent the San Pedro area.

D’Andradea — a 53-year-old mother of six — was released from the hospital after being treated for her injuries. She has not been able to return to work since the incident.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance video of the attack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Carmona, Carson Sheriff’s Station at (310) 830-1123. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).