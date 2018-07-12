  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stormy Daniels

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBS News/AP) – Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club Wednesday night and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday.

stormy Stormy Daniels Arrested At Ohio Strip Club

A mug shot of Stormy Daniels following her arrest. (Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

While Daniels was performing at Sirens, a strip club in Columbus, some patrons touched her in a “non-sexual” way, her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told The Associated Press.

An Ohio law known as the Community Defense Act prohibits anyone who isn’t a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Early Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a mugshot of Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS-TV got video of an apparently handcuffed Daniels being led into a holding facility.

Daniels was in police custody early Thursday morning and was expected to face a misdemeanor charge, Avenatti said.

She was released on bail before 6 a.m. Thursday.

“This was a complete set up,” he said. “It’s absurd that law enforcement resources are being spent to conduct a sting operation related to customers touching performers in a strip club in a non-sexual manner.”

Avenatti told WBNS he has “reason to believe it was politically motivated. There’s no question these officers were undercover at that strip club. They knew my client would be performing there and I find this to be a complete waste of resources.”

Avenatti posted on Twitter on Thursday morning that Daniels will plead not guilty to three misdemeanor charges.

He also posted Daniels’ statement on Twitter early Thursday saying she apologized to her fans in Columbus, but she would not perform her previously scheduled Thursday night show.

A Columbus police spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment. A person who answered the phone at the strip club declined to comment.

Daniels has said she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006, when he was married, which Trump has denied. She’s suing Trump and his former longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s