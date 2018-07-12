  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    11:30 PMMike & Molly
    12:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    12:30 AMFunny You Should Ask
    01:00 AMCelebrity Page
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveWatch Now
    Northridge Fire

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11:00pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hammer, Pepper Spray, Robbery, Smash And Grab, Studio City

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A smash and grab crew busted into a jewelry store armed with hammers and pepper spray but what they didn’t know is the owner had a gun.

The attempted smash and grab at Dana Kathryn Jewelry in Studio City took place on May 25th.

Security video shows one man unloading a cannister of pepper spray on the owner and two customers. Then, a guy with a hat pulls out a hammer and starts to bash the display cases.

Victoria Offerman ran to help after hearing the commotion next door.

“We all work so hard and it’s not fair for someone to come in and take what’s not theirs,” said Offerman, an employee at Emerald Forest.

Police say the store owner stayed calm even though the guy with the shaved head swung a hammer at her while she was out of camera view.

“That changed the game there. Turned basically from a smash and grab burglary into a robbery,” said LAPD Det. Jennifer Hammer.

That man then turned his hammer on the front door when he realized he needed to be buzzed out.

That gave the owner enough time to get her registered gun and fire off a shot before the men escaped.

When police got there they had to put on protective suits because of the pepper spray.

“It was a heavy duty pepper spray. It’s not your usual small cannister. It’s like the kind you would use for a bear,” said Hammer.

The men weren’t able to steal anything because their hammers didn’t break through the cases.

The store owner declined to be interviewed but Offerman says people in this shopping center are closer than ever.

“I believe in the power of this community and that if everyone can see this video and see these men,” said Offerman. “If anyone recognizes them to bring these men to justice.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s