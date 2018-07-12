LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport after making his way onto the tarmac Thursday morning.

Los Angeles World Airport Police report that sometime before 10:30 a.m. the man walked through an unauthorized door which goes to the tarmac from the United Airlines Terminal at Gate 72. He was then peacefully detained, police said.

A witness tweeted that the suspect had run onto the tarmac and was brought back inside by a United agent. That was not confirmed, however.

Police said the man was unarmed and made no threats.

It was unclear if he would face any charges. His name was not disclosed.