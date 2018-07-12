Best Ways To Celebrate 4th of July In Orange CountyFourth of July is also referred to as Independence Day, Fourth of July, or July Fourth. This day commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, declaring that the thirteen American colonies are the United States of America and no longer part of the British Empire. We celebrate this great day with fireworks, parades, backyard barbeques, and more. Here are the best ways to celebrate in Orange County.