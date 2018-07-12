GLENDALE (CBSLA) — An off-duty Los Angeles Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after he was involved in a car crash in Glendale.

Officer Ramon Muniz, 44, was driving one of two vehicles that collided near the intersection of Sinclair Avenue and East Chevy Chase Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Muniz and the driver exchanged insurance information, but the woman involved called police believing she had not received enough information from him.

Glendale police officers went to Muniz’s home where, “from what they were observing, they thought the motorist may have been intoxicated,” Glendale PD Sgt. Dan Suttles told City News Service.

Officers gave Muniz a sobriety test and concluded he had been driving drunk, after which he was taken into custody.

LAPD confirmed the arrest.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)