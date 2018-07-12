POINT MUGU (CBSLA) – Six people were hurt after a traffic collision left a car in the Pacific Ocean in Point Mugu.

The tw-car crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway near Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County fire officials.

One of the cars went over the side, but all the occupants were able to get out of the vehicle, authorities said.

One patient was transported in critical condition, while the others had injuries ranging from moderate to minor.

Shots from SKY9 showed the car being smashed against the rocks by the waves.

It was unclear exactly what caused the crash.