REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – Three people were shot to death late Wednesday night at a Redondo Beach condo.

Redondo Beach police report that at 10:15 p.m.. officers responded to a report of shots fired at the condo in the 700 block of Esplanade. They arrived to find three peopled dead from gunshot wounds at the scene.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Police did not disclose a motive in the shooting, but did say no outstanding suspects were being sought and there was no threat to the public. Investigators did not confirm if the shooting was believed to be a murder-suicide.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 310-937-6685.