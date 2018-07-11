SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — One person hurt in a terrible crash Wednesday morning that injured four others was arrested after being tased by police officers.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of First and Fairview streets in Santa Ana. Police say the incident started when a black Nissan Cube being driven by 40-year-old David Brihn was involved in a hit-and-run about a mile away earlier.

Police say Brihn then began chasing a white car whose driver and passenger witnessed the hit-and-run.

The two vehicles then ran a red light and hit a third car and a bicyclist.

The crash left the white sedan with just half its engine compartment, and the crumpled bicycle nearby, resting in the bushes of a gas station. The black Nissan Cube was left in lanes with a sharp dent in one side, while another vehicle was sent into a nearby tire shop.

One man is arrested on suspicion of felony DUI/hit and run after a violent crash at 1st and Fairview in Santa Ana that also takes out a bicyclist. 4 trauma patients are in critical but stable condition. @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/X651jedmy1 — Chris Ercoli (@CERCOLICBS) July 11, 2018

Brihn can then be seen getting out of his smoking car and fleeing the scene. He ran into a nearby ice cream factory, where he apparently tried to blame an employee for the crash.

“He grabbed me and hit me here,” said employee Ignacio in Spanish as he pointed to the left side of his head. Brihn then reportedly dragged Ignacio across to street, where police were already at the scene of the crash, and told them Ignacio was responsible for the crash.

“The officers can see that he is bloody, he’s intoxicated, immediately tell him, ‘No, let him go,’ said SAPD’s Anthony Bertagna.

Officers eventually took Brihn into custody with the use of a Taser, Bertagna said. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.

Once in custody, Brihn repeatedly yelled out, “The demons are out to get me,” while crouching in the corner of the cell.

The four people who were injured were described as “trauma patients” and taken to hospitals, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. They were all in critical but stable condition. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

A maintenance worker said Wednesday the security system had just been installed a day prior.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)