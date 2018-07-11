SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A woman who was one of three people injured in a fire at a Santa Ana apartment complex is being questioned by fire investigators and police Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were sent out to Saddleback Lodge, 1655 E. First St., just after midnight and found heavy fire coming from the second and third floors, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito said.

Nearly 80 firefighters needed 43 minutes to put out the third-alarm blaze, he said.

At least eight units were damaged or destroyed, and 18 people were displaced. The Red Cross was called in to help those displaced.

One man suffered traumatic burn injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. One woman suffered burns to her feet, and another suffered minor injuries.

The woman had made statements that led investigators to believe they should detain her, police said.

