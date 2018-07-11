  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Injury Fire, Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A woman who was one of three people injured in a fire at a Santa Ana apartment complex is being questioned by fire investigators and police Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were sent out to Saddleback Lodge, 1655 E. First St., just after midnight and found heavy fire coming from the second and third floors, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito said.

Nearly 80 firefighters needed 43 minutes to put out the third-alarm blaze, he said.

At least eight units were damaged or destroyed, and 18 people were displaced. The Red Cross was called in to help those displaced.

One man suffered traumatic burn injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. One woman suffered burns to her feet, and another suffered minor injuries.

The woman had made statements that led investigators to believe they should detain her, police said.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s