ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Marco Gonzalez pitched seven sharp innings, David Freitas hit his first major league home run and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Gonzalez (10-5), who retired his first 10 batters, gave up just two hits and struck out four without issuing a walk. He not only earned his seventh victory since May 17, he became the 10th pitcher in Mariners history to reach 10 wins before the All-Star break.

Freitas, who had been hitless in seven at-bats since being recalled July 5, went deep in the third against starter Jaime Barria. It was Freitas’ 32nd career game, 26 of which have been with the Mariners.

Barria (5-6) gave up three runs and five hits in five-plus innings with five strikeouts and no walks. The right-hander has lost his last five decisions, including the past two to the Mariners.

The Mariners have won 11 of 15 games and 18 of their last 29. They also improved to 27-18 on the road.

Seattle shortstop Jean Segura, who found out Wednesday he was added to the American League All-Star team as the result of online balloting, reached base twice. He doubled and was hit by a pitch on the left arm.

The Angels did not have a baserunner until the fourth inning when Andrelton Simmons hit a comebacker off Gonzalez’s left leg for a single. Mike Trout followed with a single to center before Gonzalez retired his next 11 batters.

Alex Colome pitched the eighth inning for the Mariners, and All-Star closer Edwin Diaz worked a perfect ninth for his major league-leading 36th save.

After Freitas gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead in the third, Segura doubled leading off the fourth and Mitch Haniger was hit by a pitch. After a wild pitch from Barria put both runners in scoring position, Nelson Cruz delivered a two-run single for a 3-0 lead.

Cruz, selected to the AL All-Star team this week, has 20 extra-base hits over his last 39 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: C Mike Zunino (bruised left ankle) should be ready to return to the active roster after the All-Star break, according to manager Scott Servais, and has already started throwing again but is not yet running. … RHP Erasmo Ramirez (right lat strain) threw a 25-pitch bullpen at Class A Everett and will advance to 40 pitches before starting a minor league rehab assignment. … RHP Dan Altavilla (right elbow flexor strain) has started to play catch but is not yet throwing from a mound.

Angels: RHP Garrett Richards was diagnosed with damage to his ulnar collateral ligament and was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Richards will decide on surgery or a more conservative rehabilitation process. … RHP Shohei Ohtani (elbow), already back on the active roster as a designated hitter, will be re-evaluated July 19 in an exam that could determine if he can begin the rehab process to make a return to the mound.

UP NEXT

Mariners LHP James Paxton (8-3, 3.49 ERA) will pitch Thursday on normal rest, moving into the rotation spot left unoccupied when RHP Felix Hernandez (back soreness) went on the 10-day DL. Angels LHP Tyler Skaggs (6-5, 2.64), who had a 0.84 ERA over 32 innings in five June starts, is expected to come off the DL after recovering from a groin strain.

