Filed Under:Homeless, Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — City officials say they will begin raking the sand several times a day after a junior lifeguard stepped on a hypodermic needle in Long Beach.

The teenage lifeguard stepped on the needle on June 26, in the area of Ocean Boulevard and 55th Place, according to LBReport.com. The city told the site it has increased raking the sand since then to collect debris.

Officials also say they plan to speak to the homeless that regularly camp out on the beach, because they believe that’s where some of the needles may have come from.

Extra beach patrols may also be added.

