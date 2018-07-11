  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Gold Line, Irwindale

IRWINDALE (CBSLA) – A brush fire was burning in the Irwindale area Wednesday, but no structures were threatened.

The fire began just before 5 p.m. near the 15500 block of Arrow Highway near the Santa Fe Dam, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials.

It grew to 15 acres and was 40 percent contained as of 6 p.m.

No structures were threatened, but smoke from the fire drifted onto the Foothill (210) Freeway, and Metrolink officials were reported to have requested the closure of the Gold Line.

The agency later clarified that service was not impacted.

The freeway remained open even as motorists were urged to avoid the area.

