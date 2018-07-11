  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Manslaughter, Released From Prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A grandmother who spent 11 years in prison for killing her grandson has been released after her lawyers provided evidence that the boy might have died from an accidental fall.

Loyola Law School attorneys said Wednesday that Maria Mendez was released from prison late last month after pleading no contest to manslaughter and child abuse for the 2006 death of her 9-month-old grandson.

Mendez served 11 years of a 25-year sentence. Under a deal with Los Angeles County prosecutors, she was resentenced to time served.

During trial, county medical experts testified the boy’s traumatic brain injuries were caused by abuse.

But Mendez’s lawyers last month presented CT scans and autopsy photos indicating the injuries could have been caused by an earlier fall.

The district attorney’s office says it remains confident in the validity of its medical trial evidence.

