FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBSLA/AP) — A second person has been arrested in the June shooting death of emerging rap star XXXTentacion, authorities in Florida announced Wednesday.

Michael Boatwright, 22, is facing first-degree murder charges in the June 18 killing, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Boatwright was initially arrested last week on an unrelated drug charge, investigators said. Jail records didn’t list an attorney for him.

Also charged in the killing outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle shop is Dedrick Williams, 22. His lawyer has said he will plead not guilty.

Authorities say robbery was the motive in the killing of the 20-year-old XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy.

Detectives still want to talk with a third man, 22-year-old Robert Allen, who is described as a “person of interest” in the case and may know something about the killing. Allen is also wanted in Broward County on a felony warrant for violation of probation for possession of the drug flakka and carrying a concealed firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

On June 19, hundreds of people descended on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles’s Fairfax District, shutting down traffic in a vigil for XXXTentacion.

It prompted Los Angeles police to declare the vigil an unlawful assembly. Officers in riot gear fired less than lethal bean bag rounds and tear gas to disperse the crowd. One woman was injured when a person jumped onto a sidewalk and landed on her.

XXXTentacion made headlines in May when the music-streaming app Spotify announced it was removing the rapper, along with singer R. Kelly, from its playlists due to its anti-hate policy. Onfroy was awaiting trial for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend at the time of his death.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)