WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A violent and racist rant was caught on camera outside a West Hollywood grocery store.

Angela Jefferson is the woman on the video recorded outside a Pavilions store. She says she was studying and listening to music around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when a man sitting at the next table started saying derogatory things to her.

“He had like a pipe or something or stick and he was hitting it on the tales and he tried to hit me with it, but I dodged it,” she said. “He was calling me the ‘N’ word … He was calling me the ‘B’ word.”

Angela says she asked him to stop, but he then smashed her belongings and threw a chair at her.

Dulcinea Circelli was inside the store having lunch and heard the commotion.

“So I came out here and saw that he had broken a chair and was trying to hit this woman in the head and saying the ‘N’ word, and at that point, I started recording,” Circelli said.

The video shows another witness coming over to stop the man from attacking Jefferson. When the witness told him to leave, the man got angrier.

“It was just so scary and just the fact that he was expecting the security guard to back him up when he was armed and attacking two people with metal rods,” Circelli said.

Witnesses say the man was drunk and left before sheriff’s deputies arrived.

“I’m outraged about that and I don’t feel safe personally with him out there,” Circelli added.

Jefferson said she’s thankful others intervened.

Police say if the man returns, does it again and is caught he will be arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct.